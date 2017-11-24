Wilson scores 33, No. 3 South Carolina tops Rutgers 78-68

Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over Wofford but it was a result elsewhere that earned it a place in the SEC standings it rarely sees.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) shrugged off a shaky offensive start and took care of the Wofford Terriers (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina started the game with a leaky drive, followed by a punt in Wofford territory. The Terriers quickly answered back with a sustained drive of their own, grinding over seven minutes off the clock after a facemask penalty pushed Wofford past midfield. Wofford was unable to capitalize, though, and cashed in with a field goal. ...More >>
