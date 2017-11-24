Gamecocks release final hype video ahead of Clemson showdown

With a little over 24 hours to go until the No. 24 Gamecocks (8-3, 5-3 SEC) take the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for a top 25 showdown against the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (10-1, 7-1 ACC), the South Carolina athletics department has released one final hype video.

Titled "Together," the video's sweeping shots of Williams-Brice Stadium is sure to bring the hype for any Gamecocks fan ahead of Saturday's game.

The Gamecocks are hoping to avenge a crushing 56-7 defeat by the Tigers last year at Death Valley.

Kick off is set between the in-state rivals for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

