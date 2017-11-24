Two men wanted for shoplifting made off with beer, dog food at a Midlands Kroger

The search is on for two men who made off with not only food, but a pair of unconventional items in a shoplifting incident at a Two Notch Road grocery store, according to investigators.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the two men entered the Kroger on Oct. 11 and left with beer and dog food along with other items.

Details on the incident are limited, but the sheriff's department provided a set of photos from surveillance video at the store.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

