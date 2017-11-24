Five of the most dangerous US highways pass through South Carolina

Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.

The company Teletrac Navman, which provides GPS tracking software for vehicle fleets, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety administration and came up with a list of the 25 most dangerous highways.

Five of those highways pass through the Palmetto State:

Interstate 95

Interstate 26

Interstate 20

Highway 17

Interstate 85

The data shows the amount of deaths per miles of highway and found Interstate 95 was among the top with .730 deaths per mile of highway.

Interstate 26, one of the longest stretches of interstate in South Carolina, has .590 deaths per mile of highway.

Interstate 20 is not far behind with .569 deaths per mile of highway.

