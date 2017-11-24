Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Midlands roadway identified

There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.More >>
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.More >>
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.More >>
Defining the heart of a champion: it’s less about the gold and more about the silver lining.More >>
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.More >>
There's plenty of 'trash talk' to be had in Columbia this rivalry weekend, as the Clemson Tigers travel to play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding a man wanted for stealing a company's truck.More >>
Hundreds of volunteers in Lexington put off their Thanksgiving dinner to cook, package, and deliver food to families who may not otherwise have one on this holiday.More >>
