Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Midlands roadway identified

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a car traveling a Lexington County roadway early Friday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, that accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Cotton Branch Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the pedestrian as 22-year-old Gabrielle Winchester. The woman from Greenville was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver involved in the accident was not injured, according to Fisher, and stopped to help Winchester.

SCHP will continue to investigate the collision.

