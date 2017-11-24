Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Midlands roadway - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Midlands roadway

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a car traveling a Lexington County roadway early Friday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, that accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Cotton Branch Road.

No other details were immediately available.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly