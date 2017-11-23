Fatal accident that claimed life of 17-year-old now connected to homicide investigation

Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, a fatal single-car accident happened on the 5600 block of Farrow Road. Now, investigators with the Columbia Police Department say unknown suspects in a pickup truck fired gunshots at a vehicle with four people inside.

Officials say the smaller, dark-colored pickup truck left the scene after the shots were fired. As the victims' vehicle was attempting to leave the area, the driver lost control and crashed. The accident would take the life of 17-year-old passenger Cameron Scott.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

