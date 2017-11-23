Rep. Stringer leaving Upstate House district after 10 years

GREER, S.C. (AP) - One of the South Carolina House's conservative voices is leaving after 10 years.

Rep. Tommy Stringer said he has accomplished much of what he wanted since he was first elected in 2008, but decided after some reflection he was ready to leave.

Stringer says he considers his biggest accomplishments to include the creation of a state Inspector General to investigate fraud, the merging of several state agencies under a new Department of Administration and the shortening of the legislative session.

The Republican from Landrum says he wishes he could have done more to simplify the tax code and expand school choice.

Stringer says he also is worried about what he calls "a childlike America enamored by a glittery virtual reality."

Stringer represents parts of Greer, Taylors and Blue Ridge.

