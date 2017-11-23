What are you thankful for?

It's a simple question and while some answers may be the same, they all mean something different to each person.

We stopped by a local restaurant in Columbia to ask and listen. Here's what you said.

At the Lizard’s Thicket on Elmwood Avenue, Thanksgiving plates clatter about. It’s crunch time to get the meals out and feed the steady stream of customers.

For the employees at work, Thanksgiving is about working hard as they get ready to see their family.

“I’m thankful for my daughter, without her, who knows where I’d be,” says one employee.

Another employee pauses, “I’m thankful for my family.”

Customers also decide to join in. One Midlands resident says he’s thankful for his dad.

“With his circumstances and now being in a nursing home, I’m just grateful for those little times that we’ve still got left together.”

Another customer reflects on her life, “I’m very happy that I’m able to be a part of this life.”

An employee chimes in, “I’m thankful for the opportunities that my future has to hold.”

As we get ready to leave, a community member simply says Thanksgiving is “just comforting, it’s just a pleasant time to be had by all.”

