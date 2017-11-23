One arrested, two wanted in connection to robbery of lingerie store

The Columbia Police Department has arrested Ryelynn Sanders, who was accused of stealing merchandise from a lingerie store at Columbiana Centre.

Sanders, 27, is accused of stealing merchandise on November 7 from Victoria’s Secret worth several thousand dollars, according to investigators. Authorities believe Sanders was armed with a gun and threatened an employee during the incident.

Sanders has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. However, investigators are still searching for two others who may have been involved in the robbery.

Officials are looking for 28-year-old Ramanda McMillan and an unidentified male who were both believed to be connected to the robbery.

