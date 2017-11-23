Inclement Weather Center will open Thanksgiving night

With temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees tonight, the Inclement Weather Center will be open tonight.

Those who need shelter can receive transportation to the center at the Clean of Hearts located at 1219 Laurel Street from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in staying at the center must ride a van from the previously mentioned location.

All volunteer positions have been filled for the evening. However, the Inclement Weather Center will need volunteers on Friday.

The Inclement Weather Center is located at 191 Calhoun Street.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.