Midlands men taking stand against sex assault

Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.More >>
A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.More >>
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
Security for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature trucks filled with sand, concrete barriers and scores of police officers.More >>
Security for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature trucks filled with sand, concrete barriers and scores of police officers.More >>
Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.More >>
Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.More >>
A South Carolina county has voted to sue one of the utilities that abandoned construction on two nuclear reactors, calling the company decision a breach of contract.More >>
A South Carolina county has voted to sue one of the utilities that abandoned construction on two nuclear reactors, calling the company decision a breach of contract.More >>
This morning, fire departments in the Midlands are not only wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving, but when it comes to cooking, a safe one as well.More >>
This morning, fire departments in the Midlands are not only wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving, but when it comes to cooking, a safe one as well.More >>
Under the Obama administration, the department would look at whether incidents of discrimination were part of a broader, systemic problem.More >>
Under the Obama administration, the department would look at whether incidents of discrimination were part of a broader, systemic problem.More >>
Eight people were rescued about 40 minutes after the crash of the transport aircraft Wednesday afternoon, the Navy said.More >>
Eight people were rescued about 40 minutes after the crash of the transport aircraft Wednesday afternoon, the Navy said.More >>
Only 2 in 10 people are eager to discuss politics.More >>
Only 2 in 10 people are eager to discuss politics.More >>