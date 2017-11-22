Two arrested in Orangeburg Co. after breaking into dead woman's - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two arrested in Orangeburg Co. after breaking into dead woman's home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two people are behind bars in Orangeburg County on a burglary charge after officials say they broke into the home of a deceased woman.

Daniel Schlask, 34, and Kelly Karzanes, 33, have each been charged with second-degree burglary.

“It’s bad enough this home is being burglarized,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But under the circumstances of this being the property of a deceased relative makes it seem just a little worse.”

 Deputies were called out to a home on Binnickers Bridge Road on Sunday, November 19 by a man who said his deceased mother’s home had been broken into. The man’s sister told investigators that she had seen a male and a female driving a burgundy vehicle around the house.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department credits a joint effort between investigators and the community for the capture of the two suspects.

“With help of the community, investigators were able to identify Schlask and Karzanes as that couple in the burgundy vehicle,” OCSO said in a statement released on Wednesday.

In a court hearing on Wednesday, a surety bond was set at $25,000 for Schlask and bond for Karzanes was set at $7,500. 

