Home security system captures video of armed men robbing Swansea home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Deputies say a home security system caught the two men on video entering into a shed in the backyard of a home on Sharon Church Road. (Source: LCSD) Deputies say a home security system caught the two men on video entering into a shed in the backyard of a home on Sharon Church Road. (Source: LCSD)
SWANSEA, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help identifying and locating two men in connection with an armed robbery at a home in Swansea.

Deputies say a home security system caught the two men on video entering into a shed in the backyard of a home on Sharon Church Road. The homeowner then comes out to shoo a dog away which seems to startle one of the men and he runs into the nearby woods.

The second man then comes out and seems to hold the homeowner at gunpoint before getting into a scuffle with the woman. He then snatched a gold necklace off her neck and disappeared into the woods.

Deputies say the homeowner suffered minor injuries but will be OK.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

