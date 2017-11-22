Deputy hit by patrol car in Walmart parking lot transported to h - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputy hit by patrol car in Walmart parking lot transported to hospital

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Twitter / RCSD) (Source: Twitter / RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Richland County deputy was transported to the hospital after being hit by another deputy’s vehicle during a foot chase with a suspect.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle report at a Walmart store located at 7520 Garners Ferry Road.

Once deputies arrived on the scene they observed a suspicious suspect entering the Walmart store. A deputy who began racing across the parking lot on foot to catch the suspects entering the store was hit by another deputy driving a department vehicle.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Officials say the deputy was alert and conscious when they were transported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

  • The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

    The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-11-20 22:15:29 GMT
    In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

    In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

    More >>

    In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

    More >>

  • Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-11-22 07:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 8:02 PM EST2017-11-23 01:02:59 GMT

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    More >>

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly