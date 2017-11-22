Deputy hit by patrol car in Walmart parking lot transported to hospital

A Richland County deputy was transported to the hospital after being hit by another deputy’s vehicle during a foot chase with a suspect.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle report at a Walmart store located at 7520 Garners Ferry Road.

Once deputies arrived on the scene they observed a suspicious suspect entering the Walmart store. A deputy who began racing across the parking lot on foot to catch the suspects entering the store was hit by another deputy driving a department vehicle.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Officials say the deputy was alert and conscious when they were transported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

