Man wanted for breaking into student apartments in downtown Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine the identity of a man who broke into multiple residences at a downtown apartment complex.

According to CPD, surveillance shows the man breaking into several apartments at The Hub on Main Street.

Video attached to this story above shows the man committing the crime just after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Police say he stole several items during the burglary.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers

