Man wanted for breaking into student apartments in downtown Columbia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine the identity of a man who broke into multiple residences at a downtown apartment complex.

According to CPD, surveillance shows the man breaking into several apartments at The Hub on Main Street. 

Video attached to this story above shows the man committing the crime just after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. 

Police say he stole several items during the burglary. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

