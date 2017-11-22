Coroner: 17-year-old killed in single-car crash

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal single-car crash that happened after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened at the 5600 block of Farrow Road and Bendale Drive. Investigators say four men were in a Ford Explorer, and officials believe the driver was speeding.

Reports say the driver later lost control of the car, crashed into a fence, and hit a parked 18-wheeler.

Police say one person has died from their injuries. That person has been identified as Cameron Scott, 17, of Columbia. Scott, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, was not wearing a seat belt and died to to multiple blunt force injuries in the collision.

The other three passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.