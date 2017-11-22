UN Amb. Nikki Haley is the 'most intelligible politician,' one report says

Former South Carolina governor and current U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is the most effective communicator in politics, according to a group using artificial intelligence to rate speech by politicians.

According to Trint, which the group claims is an "A.I.-based software that uses machine learning to transcribe recorded audio and lets users verify and correct errors," Nikki Haley gets top marks for her speech over second place Hillary Clinton and third place New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

As a result of their testing, they say Haley is one of the better politicians because she speaks clearly, intelligibly, and is easy to understand -- at least according to the A.I. they used.

Former President Barack Obama came in 8th place while current President Donald Trump came in 11th. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi came in last.

