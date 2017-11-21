Gamecocks put 2016 loss to Clemson behind them ahead of rivalry game

South Carolina's Bryan Edwards can't hang on to a pass from Jake Bentley in front of Clemson's Ryan Carter during second-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

56-7.

It’s a score that has proven to be a sore spot for South Carolina fans and a beautiful sight to behold for Clemson supporters.

The score from a year ago is one that could easily be yet another reason to fire up the Gamecocks, but it’s not something that Will Muschamp’s players are dwelling on.

“I haven’t really heard much at all from that game,” Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore said. “I guess everyone really just put that behind us. You know, it’s a new team, a new vibe, a new atmosphere with the team. So, we’re just going to go out there and play our game.”

The Gamecocks have lost their last three to the Tigers, but Carolina believes the culture within their program is much different compared to years past.

“I think we’re a deeper football team. We have more depth. We’re an older football team, although 70 percent of our roster is still freshmen and sophomores. This football team competes. That’s one thing when you turn the tape on, you will see great effort. You will see guys running the ball. You will see guys offensively finishing plays. We have really good effort on special teams.

“We had a couple good examples from last week’s game that I showed the team this morning. Again, I think the one thing that I’ve been most consistent with this football team is the effort and competitive edge. Last year that was something I told our team. We had some guys that flat-out didn’t compete when the adversity set in. That’s the bottom line. That’s one thing as a coach; you always want to have your football team go compete. That will give you an opportunity to win games."

The No. 24 Gamecocks will have a chance to show off that effort one more time when No. 3 Clemson comes to Williams-Brice on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

