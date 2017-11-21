Gamecocks enter College Football Playoff Top 25, Clemson remains in top 4

South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over Wofford but it was a result elsewhere that earned it a place in the SEC standings it rarely sees.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) shrugged off a shaky offensive start and took care of the Wofford Terriers (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina started the game with a leaky drive, followed by a punt in Wofford territory. The Terriers quickly answered back with a sustained drive of their own, grinding over seven minutes off the clock after a facemask penalty pushed Wofford past midfield. Wofford was unable to capitalize, though, and cashed in with a field goal. ...More >>
Nick Chubb and Sony Michel led a dominant running game and No. 7 Georgia bounced back from its first loss of the season, wearing down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory Saturday.More >>
After getting off to a slow start, the Auburn Tigers scored 28 second-half points to pull away from Louisiana-Monroe 42-14.More >>
It's the Tide's second shutout of the season and the third time they've hung more than 50 points on an opponent this year.More >>
Jeff Long is now the former athletic director of the University of Arkansas, according to a university official.More >>
