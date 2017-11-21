Gamecocks enter College Football Playoff Top 25, Clemson remains in top 4

Miami moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson slipping one spot to three and Oklahoma holding at four.

Miami gets bump to No. 2 behind Alabama in playoff rankings

USC is now one of the top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Will Muschamp and company made their debut in the CFP rankings for the first time this season entering this week at No. 24.

Carolina (8-3) defeated Wofford 31-10 last week to earn their eighth win of the year. The victory gives USC four wins in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Clemson (10-1) falls to No. 3 this week after a 61-3 win over The Citadel. The Tigers, who were the No. 2 team in the CFP rankings last week, have won four straight heading into this week’s contest at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clemson and South Carolina will do battle at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

