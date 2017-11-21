Video released of state senator taking blood alcohol test after - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Video released of state senator taking blood alcohol test after accident

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was charged on November 4 after running into the back of a woman’s vehicle in the Lowcountry.

The woman who was hit in the accident has filed a lawsuit seeking damages for Campbell’s “negligent, careless and reckless actions.”

Recently, officials released video of Sen. Campbell taking a blood alcohol content test. During the test, Campbell asked the trooper if he assumed that Campbell was driving. Campbell later identifies himself as a state legislator during the exam.

Campbell also tells the trooper that he’s “never done drugs in his life.”

Authorities say Campbell registered a blood alcohol content of .09, which is above the legal limit.

