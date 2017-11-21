Deputies in search of suspects involved in burglary at storage facility

Authorities in Richland County are searching for two people who broke into a local storage facility and stole several items.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman broke into Midlands Self Storage off of Peyton Road on October 17 and stole tools and electrical equipment from a storage unit as well as a black diamond plate Tractor Supply box.

Deputies say a white male who has a slim build and a distinctive cross tattoo on his upper left arm. Officials say there was also an unknown female accomplice involved.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit this link and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

