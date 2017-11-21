City council delays decision on fountain repairs, will take clos - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

City council delays decision on fountain repairs, will take closer look at park

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A decision to fix the Finlay Park fountain won't be made by city council just yet. 

During a meeting Tuesday, council members said they want to take a closer look at the overall park rather than spending money to fix the fountain. Council members and Mayor Steve Benjamin decided to take 30 days to mull over the decision. 

A look at the agenda for Tuesday's work session shows the projected cost of a project to fix the fountain has now doubled from $300,000 to $600,000.

"The goal is to get it turned back on in a manner that people can enjoy it and it's safe," said Randy Davis, City of Columbia Recreation Program Manager.

The $600,000 figure is just a drop in the bucket compared to some $20 million to fully renovate the former Crown Jewel of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The park, which opened in 1991, has experienced “significant deterioration.” Council members believe there could be some "really unique opportunities" with Finlay Park and that could affect the fountain. It's an option they would like to explore. 

"We just have to be patient and, hopefully, they will come around and support us moving forward," said Davis.

Mayor Benjamin says they have had good conversations on moving Finlay Park forward. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

  • The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

    The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-11-20 22:15:29 GMT
    In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

    In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

    More >>

    In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

    More >>

  • Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-11-22 07:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 8:02 PM EST2017-11-23 01:02:59 GMT

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    More >>

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly