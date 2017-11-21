Man accused of ex-wife's murder in 'crime of passion' waives extradition

The man accused of killing his ex-wife in what officials describe as a "crime of passion."

James Ginther made his first court appearance in Louisville, Kentucky where he was arrested Monday morning.

Ginther waived extradition during his appearance Tuesday morning. He's charged with kidnapping and killing Suzette Ginther and leaving her body in the woods in Sumter County.

Suzette's body was discovered by a hunter last week.

James will be extradited as soon as possible back to South Carolina.

