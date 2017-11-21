Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady of SC Iris Campbell

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama as GOP nominee Judge Roy Moore continues to fight allegations of sexual assault and harassment.More >>
South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford of the Lowcountry is co-sponsoring legislation that would make it easier for states that allow the sale of marijuana to make the same deductions offered to other businesses.More >>
Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.More >>
Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons.More >>
