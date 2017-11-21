Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady of SC Iris Campbell

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the former First Lady of South Carolina who passed away in her sleep on Tuesday.

Iris Campbell, widow of former Gov. Carroll Campbell, will be laid to rest Monday at 11 a.m. at the All Saints Episcopal Church on Pawleys Island. Visitation has also been set at the church for Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend both events.

Campbell, 77, died in her sleep at her home in Georgetown County, according to attorney Bob McAlister, a friend of the family.

Gov. Campbell and Iris swept into the Governor's Mansion in 1987 until the governor's two terms ended in 1995.

"Iris and Carroll served the people of South Carolina with grace and dignity from 1987-1995 as Governor and First Lady," McAlister said. "They were a team in everything they did, and accomplished many great things for our state and nation. Above all, they were devoted to God and considered their children and grandchildren their proudest accomplishment."

In a statement, current Gov. Henry McMaster said he and his wife, Peggy, were heartbroken at hearing the news of Iris' death.

"We loved her," McMaster said. "We were blessed to have called her and her late husband friends, and we will miss her dearly. This loss leaves us saddened, but also grateful to know that she is reunited with Carroll and that they are both resting well with their Lord and savior."

Sen. Lindsey Graham also released a statement.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the former First Lady of South Carolina, Iris Campbell," Graham said. "She was an indispensable partner to Governor Campbell. She represented our state with class and dignity. Iris will be missed by her wonderful family and many friends.”

