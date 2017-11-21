Midlands woman who knits scarves for homeless still knitting away despite new health troubles

Even during a cancer diagnosis, complications, an ICU visit, and even a stop at the emergency room, a Midlands woman is not giving up on giving to those who need it more than herself.

Jan Mathias, who we recently profiled, is a 62-year-old Midlands woman that knits scarves for the homeless. She's been through an accident and multiple shattered vertebrae almost paralyzed her in the late 90's. In 2008 she had brain surgery, and in 2012 she overcame breast cancer.

"The good Lord has gotten me through everything,” Mathias said. “He's blessed me so often and yet I wasn't paying that much attention to him."

Yet once again, she's counting on God to help her through a new challenge. On Nov. 15, Jan went in for surgery to remove thyroid cancer and had several complications. She wound up in ICU and then back in the ER with some breathing issues. They also found more cancer.

Despite that, this tough cookie is STILL hanging tough and STILL knitting away. In fact, she told us she continues to knit as long as the wires don't get in the way!

Good luck, Jan!

