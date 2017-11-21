Officials: Man wounded by stray bullet following shoot out between two cars

One man was wounded overnight following a shooting near Dutch Square Mall, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said deputies responded to an area near the 1500 block of Omarest Drive.

Wilson said a man was struck by a stray bullet after two vehicles opened fire on each other just before 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

