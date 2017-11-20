Sumter PD: Masked man steals trailer, other items from business

Sumter police are looking for two men who robbed a Sumter business and were caught on video. (Source: Surveillance video/Sumter PD)

Sumter police are looking for two men who robbed a Sumter business and were caught on video.

The two men had their faces covered when they cut through a fence at Boykin Heating and Air, located at 845 S. Guignard Drive in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.

The suspects cut the padlock to the gate before leaving with a white 6x10 trailer loaded with equipment, including a compressor and a generator. No description was available for the truck they pulled the trailer away in.

If you are approached by anyone wanting to sell a trailer that matches this description, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information about who this man is or his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

You can also report this crime to the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700.

