PHOTO: 'Huge, but well-behaved' elephants safe after tractor-trailer fire at GA-TN line

Well, this is an interesting site for a Monday morning commute - three African elephants on the side of the road. (Sourve: Tracy Beavers)

The incident happened on I-24 East in Dade County, GA, just near the Georgia-Tennessee line, around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters posted at the tractor was on fire, but the trailer was not, and the elephants, who were called "huge, but well behaved," by the fire department's chief, were safely removed.

"The owners got the elephants safely out of the trailer and gave them some hay to munch on while firefighters put the fire out," the post says.

Once the owner made some calls, the elephants were placed on another tractor and headed to Sarasota, FL.

Meanwhile, first responder Tracy Beavers snapped a photo while she and her unit were responding to the tractor-trailer fire. By the time she responded, the scene was calm and under control.

"The elephants were content to munch on hay they had and everyone focused on their job with caution to not frighten the elephants," Beavers said. "It was really amazing to see them so calm on the side of the interstate. Happy everything went so smoothly."

