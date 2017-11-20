Pets killed in house fire on Gamewell Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pets killed in house fire on Gamewell Road

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire crews have extinguished a house fire in the 1600 block of Gamewell Drive in Columbia.

Officials say no residents were home and no one was injured, but some of the pets did die in the fire. Some of the other animals inside the home were rescued. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

