Fatal DUI crash victim's mother gives powerful remarks as former student receives $75K bond

The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) has charged the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 22-year-old male victim.

A former University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man has been released on bond.

Charles Davenport, Jr., 24, was charged in connection with a collision that occurred on Nov. 15, at the 1800 block of Rosewood Drive.

Davenport, according to the solicitor's office, was "grossly intoxicated" and was driving double the posted speed limit when he struck David Newell, a current USC student and the driver of a moped.

Newell was taken to Palmetto Health Richland where he died on Nov. 16 of complications from injuries received in the collision.

Newell's family came down from their home in Maryland to appear in court for the hearing. Newell's mother, Annette Newell, spoke briefly during the hearing.

"Because of Mr. Charles -- or CJ, as they call him -- Davenport's recklessness, his utter carelessness, and blatant disregard for societal rules, he made the choice to drink and then buckle up his own seat belt before driving a pick-up truck that killed my son," Annette said.

Newell's mother then went into detail about the phone call no mother should ever receive when she discovered her son's death. On top of that, the family had to ask the trauma surgeons who worked on saving her son's life to make sure he wouldn't die on the same day as her daughter's birthday.

Newell's organs were also donated, his mother said, because it was the "only way" his family could make sense of his death.

Newell, his mother said, was going to return home to Maryland for Thanksgiving on Wednesday but immediately return for the annual South Carolina-Clemson rivalry game for his last game in the student section.

"I've sent all three of my children from Maryland to be at the University of South Carolina, but I'm only getting two back," Annette said.

Davenport has also been ordered to have no contact with the Newell family and will be monitored by a GPS tracking device as he returns home to Georgia.

“I don’t feel that it’s fair that this man who killed my son will now be allowed to go home for Thanksgiving and enjoy his family while we will be burying our son," Annette said.

USC President Harris Pastides issued a statement on the case.

"On behalf of our Carolina Family, Patricia and I send our prayers to both families in hopes that they find solace in the days ahead," Pastides said.

Davenport was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.

MORE FROM WISTV.com

'Crime of passion:' Ex-husband charged with kidnapping, murder of woman found in shallow grave

RCSD: Dog killed by human food stuffed with poison

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.