South Carolina does not have drugs for December execution

South Carolina has scheduled its first execution in more than six years but both the governor and the state department of corrections says the state does not have the drugs to complete the execution.

The Department of Corrections last week received its first execution order in more than six years. State Supreme Court justices set a Dec. 1 execution date for Bobby Wayne Stone, a 52-year-old man on death row for killing a Sumter County sheriff's deputy.

Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the situation during a press conference on Monday.

SCDC's Bryan Stirling says the drugs in the state expired a month before he took office in 2013. Stirling said he's has lobbied for Shield Laws to ensure the privacy of those who are involved in preparing the execution drugs but do not want to be identified.

South Carolina primarily uses lethal injection and hasn't carried out an execution since 2011.

But the state's supply of a drug it uses expired in 2013, and officials haven't been able to get more, with companies unwilling to sell drugs used for executions.

Stirling did not elaborate on what the state is looking into for use in the execution but says they are looking at every option.

As the law allows, Stone could have chosen between lethal injection and the electric chair. He chose lethal injection.

