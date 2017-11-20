Lawmakers dismissed from Abbeville funding lawsuit

Three years after they attempted to force the General Assembly to do something about education funding in South Carolina, the state Supreme Court dismissed lawmakers from a critical lawsuit entirely.

In a statement from House Speaker Jay Lucas, Lucas said lawmakers have satisfied the court's previous demands to improve education statewide.

"Providing every child in every part of our state access to a 21st century education has and will continue to be a priority for the South Carolina House of Representatives," Lucas said. "Although more legislative initiatives and updated funding formulas are part of the House’s plan for continued improvement, the General Assembly can now focus solely on our children’s education needs rather than compliance with the arbitrary standard set forth in the Abbeville lawsuit.”

A 2015 ruling by the state Supreme Court forced a hard deadline upon lawmakers to address longstanding funding issues in poor, rural districts like those in Abbeville County.

