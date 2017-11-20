WATCH: Two sought after they steal $15K in car equipment from business

Richland County investigators need your help finding two suspects they say broke open the front door of a business, and stole about 15-thousand dollars worth of automotive equipment.

The incident happened at A&J Custom Automotive on Garners Ferry Road earlier this month.

Two men are spotted in surveillance video walking up to the business' building.

The men walked away with $15,000 worth of automotive equipment, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.