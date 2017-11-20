'IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE' flyers posted around USC's campus

Flyers posted around the campus of the University of South Carolina appear to be part of a coordinated effort from a group of posters to an anonymous message board, university officials said.

The flyers, which say "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE," were posted around the Columbia campus early Monday morning. Several reports on social media indicated they had been found posted at the Coker Life Sciences building, the Swearingen Engineering Center, and other buildings.

According to several reports, the signs were created to sow division on college campuses.

USC is not the first South Carolina college to be targeted by these signs. The flyers were recently found on several campus buildings at Coastal Carolina University.

CCU investigators are still looking into the case.

A statement from University of South Carolina officials indicated they are looking into the case as well.

"According to the Washington Post and other media outlets, these fliers are showing up on campuses across the country in a coordinated effort to create unrest and divide university communities. As an open and public campus, we are not immune from such outside influences and activities—fliers were found taped on several buildings this morning.

?The University of South Carolina and the Carolina Family remain steadfastly committed to the principles set forth in the Carolinian Creed to “respect the dignity of all persons,” to “discourage bigotry, while striving to learn from differences in people, ideas, and opinions,” and to “demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their needs for conditions which support their work and development.”

