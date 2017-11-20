Victim 'uncooperative,' but person of interest sought in club shoot out that wounded one

A person of interest has been identified following a shooting at what's been referred to as a "problematic" nightclub in Kershaw County, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews.

According to Matthews, deputies were called to Club Sauce on 790 Highway 1 in North Camden early Saturday morning and found a "very chaotic" scene following a shooting there.

Deputies were told by a bouncer at the scene that one victim had been taken to a nearby hospital. Body camera footage worn by security guards at the club showed several people opening fire.

As a result of the gunfire, 18 shell casings from several different guns were recovered.

One person was shot at least seven times and was interviewed by deputies, but told them he didn't see anything and remains uncooperative.

This is not the first time Club Sauce has been the scene of a shooting, Matthews said. Deputies were previously called to the club on Nov. 11 for a shots fired call. No one was injured in that case.

“We are looking very hard at Club Sauce on a number of issues that we have identified as being problematic,” Matthews said. “Our deputies have responded to numerous calls at that club and it is in jeopardy of being closed down. We will not tolerate these shootings, a problem compounded by the lack of cooperation by Club Sauce patrons.”

