My Take: Please consider adopting a family this year

We are asked to give a lot these days. Outside stores, at the checkout, even at fast food restaurants. It seems everywhere we turn, we are asked to give to some kind of charity. At times, it can be overwhelming. To be sure, there are a lot of charitable organizations that can use help. But rarely do you get to see your good deeds at work in your own community. And even less so do you have the opportunity to be an active participant in spreading cheer. Those are just some reasons why we ask you to consider participating in what has become a holiday tradition-the Families Helping Families program in partnership with the Palmetto Project.

For those who do not know, Families Helping Families offers the opportunity for individuals, families, businesses and churches to “adopt” a needy family for Christmas. Around three thousand families of varying sizes are able to have a happy holiday thanks to you. These are families doing the best they can to provide, but have found themselves needing a little help.

When you call our phone bank at 803-758-1020 on weekdays, a friendly volunteer will ask you about the size of family you would like to help. You are then paired with a family and purchase gifts for them. After the initial “call in” period ends, you will be asked to drop those gifts off at the Families Helping Families warehouse and…you’re done.

And on Christmas morning, you wake up with the satisfaction of knowing you’ve made the day much brighter for a worthy family.

So please consider participating in the program this year. And if you have already adopted a family---thank you for your generosity.

That’s my take, what’s yours?

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.