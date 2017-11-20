Corrections: Inmate, 62, killed following fight at SC prison

A 62-year-old Lieber Correctional Institution inmate's death following a fight is under investigation.

The state Department of Corrections, SLED, and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office are looking into the death of Ronald Wayne Franks.

Franks was incarcerated with a life sentence in 1980 following a murder in Horry County, according to Corrections Department records.

Details in this case remain limited, but it remains under investigation.

