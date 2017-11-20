Sheriff: Two doses of Narcan from deputy saved woman's life

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews is crediting an astute deputy for saving the life of a woman who appeared to be overdosing on an opioid.

Matthews said the deputy, who was not named, was called to a residence at Community Center Road in Camden and found a woman barely breathing and unresponsive.

The woman's husband, Matthew said, told the deputy she had been suffering from an opioid addiction problem in the past but he didn't know what she might have taken even though he found a bag of white powder in her purse.

Matthews said the husband tasted the substance to check if it was cocaine, but it didn't appear to be.

The deputy, according to Matthews, told the husband that if the powder turned out to be fentanyl -- a powerful opioid -- then he likely would have died after tasting it.

“There are a couple of important issues coming to light in this situation,” Matthews said. “First of all the life that was saved by the deputy who had Narcan to administer to this woman. Secondly, exposing oneself to a suspected drug of any type, especially by tasting it can kill you, and should never be done.”

The deputy then gave the woman two doses of Narcan, which managed to stabilize the woman until EMS workers arrived.

A KershawHealth nurse later told the deputy that the Narcan doses had saved the woman's life.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.