Car of man found dead in middle of road also missing, deputies say

Richland County investigators are now seeking the car belonging to a man found dead in the middle of a Columbia road late last week.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the body of 19-year-old Beethoven Romain was found in the middle of Mountainbrook Drive on Saturday.

Romain, investigators said, was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland where he was pronounced dead.

Suspects are still being sought in connection with the case, but Romain's 2011 black Chevy Malibu is also missing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.