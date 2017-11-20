Two transported in critical condition following 'serious accident' near Newberry

Emergency officials are responding to a serious accident on Interstate 26 Eastbound according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, that accident happened near mile marker 85 and 86 between Little Mountain and Chapin shortly before 7:30a.m.

Sheriff Foster says two people were transported to Columbia hospitals in critical condition. No word on any other injuries.

Foster adds it appears the tractor trailer, which is branded with a Food Lion logo, was involved in an accident with one vehicle. Two other vehicles were involved in a crash immediately following the initial accident.

There is an embankment along the side of the interstate where the accident happened, so emergency crews were actively working to tow cars out of the ditch after the injured had been transported.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.