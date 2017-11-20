'Crime of passion:' Ex-husband charged with kidnapping, murder of woman found in shallow grave

James Ginther has been arrested in Louisville in relation to a South Carolina homicide. Records we found show he had been married to Suzette Ginther. (Source: LMDC)

An arrest has been made in the murder of a Midlands woman who was found in a shallow grave in Sumter Co. late last week, with the sheriff calling it "a crime of passion."

The Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed Jame Ginther will be charged with Suzette Ginther's kidnapping and murder. James Ginther will be extradited as soon as possible back to South Carolina on these charges.

Kentucky authorities said James Ginther was arrested in Louisville in relation to a South Carolina homicide following his involvement in a minor traffic accident. Records we found shows he had been married to Suzette Ginther and their divorce was finalized this year.

Suzette's body was found in the Sumter County woods on Friday. A hunter found her buried in a shallow grave. Investigators say she had been shot and was reported missing last Thursday when she didn't show up to work at PetSmart on Garners Ferry Road.

Detectives detailed their investigation, stating that Suzette's current boyfriend was the one who reported her missing. While investigators have not established a motive, Sheriff Anthony Dennis called Suzette's death "a crime of passion" and that James Ginther knew the area where she was buried well.

There was a weapon in the vehicle James Ginther was traveling in, but it is unclear if it was the weapon used in Suzette's death.

Suzette had two children, ages 8 and 6, and James was their father.

“We would like to thank SLED, Louisville Metro Police, and our own investigators, who all worked tirelessly to solve this brutal crime and apprehend the suspect,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “All of these agencies worked diligently together to make this arrest. We certainly appreciate all of their hard work to bring closure for this family.”

