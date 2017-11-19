Person hospitalized after rescue from W. Cola. house fire

Firefighters rescued one person from a house fire on Mohawk Drive in West Columbia on Sunday night. (Source: Google Earth)

One person is hospitalized after being rescued from a burning home in West Columbia on Sunday night.

After arriving to the home in the 1100 block of Mohawk Drive, West Columbia firefighters were able to get the victim out of the house.

That person was transported to Lexington Medical Center. There is no word on the victim's condition.

The West Columbia Fire Department says the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Fire investigators expect to know what caused the blaze on Monday.

