Two people lose their home in Richland County house fire

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Fire Department)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday that left two people displaced from their home.

The fire was reported on Westridge Road in Northeast Columbia just before 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire is under control but the home is a complete loss. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Officials say improper discarding of smoking materials is the cause of the fire. 

