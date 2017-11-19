Two people lose their home in Richland County house fire

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday that left two people displaced from their home.

The fire was reported on Westridge Road in Northeast Columbia just before 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire is under control but the home is a complete loss. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Officials say improper discarding of smoking materials is the cause of the fire.

