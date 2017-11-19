Gamecocks end SEC play in an unfamiliar place

South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a 31-10 win over Wofford on Saturday night but it was a result elsewhere that earned it distinction rarely seen at seasons end.

For just the fifth time in program history, the Gamecocks (8-3, 5-3) finished at second place or higher in the SEC East. With Kentucky’s 42-13 loss to Georgia on Saturday, the Gamecocks finished alone in second in the East for the first time since the 2013 season.

“It’s not the ultimate goal of what we want to accomplish but if you think of the progress this program has made the last two years, seeing the way the older guys have bought into what Coach Muschamp has come in to establish, I think it says a lot about the guys on our team and the program we’re building here,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “I think there is a sense of pride for us to finish (second) in the East but we’ll keep working to reach the ultimate goal.”

South Carolina also had a second place finish in 2005 and 2011 and won the Eastern Division in 2010.

South Carolina and second-year head coach Will Muschamp were projected to finish fourth in the SEC East entering the season. Georgia, the division winners, were picked to win the East with Florida and Tennessee second and third, respectively.

The Gamecocks took down both the Volunteers and Gators this season.

