Fiery collision in Clarendon County kills one

A late-night car wreck in Clarendon County on Saturday claimed the life of one person.

The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Moses Dingle Road near Olin Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the victim was traveling eastbound on Moses Dingle Road when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the car to catch fire.

The victim was entrapped in the car and died at the scene from their injuries. The coroner has not released their identity yet.

The wreck remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

