Pedestrian fatally injured in Fairfield County hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield County.

Troopers say the incident happened on SC Highway 34 near the community of Blair.

The pedestrian was in the eastbound lane of the highway when they were hit by a car that was traveling east on the highway. After hitting the person in the roadway, the car continued driving and left the scene.

A description of the vehicle has not been released yet from Highway Patrol.

The Fairfield County Coroner has not released the identity of the victim either.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team.

