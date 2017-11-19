Midlands man takes love for Taylor Swift to the aisles of local Walmart

27-year-old Quinn Prince decided to do his own promotion for the new Taylor Swift album “Reputation” at a local Walmart. (Source: Facebook/ Quinn Prince)

I think we can all say we hope to love something as much as this Midlands man loves Taylor Swift!

27-year-old Quinn Prince says he has been a fan of Swift for about 12 years. He says since he was 15, her music has helped him through tough times in his life.

“I come from a family of music,” Prince told WIS. “And when I was going through a rough time growing up, her music took me away from that and helped me get through.”

He went on to say that he feels a connection to the 27-year-old artist, something he says is rare to have these days.

Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album titled “Reputation” on November 10. The album, even though it has only been out for a little over a week, is already being called the biggest album of 2017.

Prince decided he would do his own promoting of the album here in the Midlands. In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday, Prince walks around a Walmart in Columbia asking multiple people, including a store employee, if they have heard of Swift’s album. After giving the person time to answer, Prince then gives them a “Swift” response to go check out her new album.

"I just wanted to do something fun and interactive,” Prince said. “I am hoping Taylor Swift sees how big of a fan I am.”

Prince said he loves Swift because she has managed to stay consistent throughout her career.

“It’s cool to see that she doesn’t let the media get her down. The media has tried to crucify her but she remains the same,” Prince said.

