Deputies find man's body in road, search continues for killer

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for RCSD, says deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mountain Brook Drive off of Leesburg Road east of Interstate 77 around 7:30 p.m. to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the man as 28-year-old Beethoven Romain of Columbia.

Romain was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Watts said suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

