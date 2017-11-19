Coroner identifies victim in early morning wreck in Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in early morning wreck in Lexington

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a woman who died in a car wreck just after midnight Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as Shauntee Latoya Wilson, 39, of Lexington.

Wilson was traveling west on Old Orangeburg Road when her car went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert. The coroner says she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The collision remains under the investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

